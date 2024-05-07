07.05.2024 22:53:43

Adaptive Biotechnologies Q1 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$47.5 million, or -$0.33 per share. This compares with -$57.7 million, or -$0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $41.9 million from $37.6 million last year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$47.5 Mln. vs. -$57.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.33 vs. -$0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $41.9 Mln vs. $37.6 Mln last year.

