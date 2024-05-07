|
07.05.2024 22:53:43
Adaptive Biotechnologies Q1 Loss decreases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at -$47.5 million, or -$0.33 per share. This compares with -$57.7 million, or -$0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $41.9 million from $37.6 million last year.
Adaptive Biotechnologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): -$47.5 Mln. vs. -$57.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.33 vs. -$0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $41.9 Mln vs. $37.6 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
06.05.24
|Ausblick: Adaptive Biotechnologies legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Adaptive Biotechnologies veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
31.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Adaptive Biotechnologies legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.23
|Ausblick: Adaptive Biotechnologies vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)