ADC Therapeutics To Provide Update On LOTIS-7 Clinical Trial

(RTTNews) - ADC Therapeutics. (ADCT) is scheduled to host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. EST to provide an update on its LOTIS-7 trial.

LOTIS-7 is a Phase 1b open-label clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of the company's drug ZYNLONTA in combination with Roche's cancer med COLUMVI in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. A combination of ZYNLONTA plus polatuzumab vedotin and ZYNLONTA plus mosunetuzumab will also be evaluated in this trial.

According to the LOTIS-7 trial results presented at the European Hematology Association 2025 Congress this June, ZYNLONTA in combination with COLUMVI demonstrated an overall response rate of 93.3% and a complete response rate of 86.7% across 30 efficacy evaluable relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma patients.

ADCT closed Tuesday's trading at $4.60, up 8.49%.