Adial Pharmaceuticals Names Director Tony Goodman As Chief Operating Officer

(RTTNews) - Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL, ADILW) announced Thursday the appointment of Tony Goodman as Chief Operating Officer.

A highly accomplished pharmaceutical industry executive and member of Adial's Board of Directors since 2017, Goodman will oversee the Company's strategic growth initiatives, including clinical development and commercial planning for AD04, as well as business development initiatives focused on partnership opportunities in the area of addiction treatment. He will continue to serve on Adial's Board.

Goodman's career spans more than 23 years in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. He is the founder and Managing Director of The Keswick Group LLC, a business development advisory firm. From October 2014 until February 2017, he served as the Chief Business Development Officer of Indivior PLC and a member of the executive team that brought it public as a de-merger from Reckitt Benckiser Inc.

Goodman also held many leadership positions at RBP and Indivior from 2006 until 2017 that included Global Director, Commercial Development and Strategic Planning; Global Head, Category Development; Director of US Business Development; and Director of US Commercial Managed Care.

He has also served as the Director of Strategic Marketing and Business Development at PRA International.