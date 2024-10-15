Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
15.10.2024 15:43:00

ADP Buys WorkForce Software

(RTTNews) - ADP (ADP), a technology company that provides human capital management solutions, Tuesday announced that it has acquired WorkForce Software, a premier workforce management solutions provider that specializes in supporting large, global enterprises.

This acquisition will expand ADP's global offering of workforce management solutions and enable future innovation in the space.

"As the needs of today's global workforce continue to shift, employers need dynamic workforce management solutions that will help them maintain compliance and flexibility while engaging their employees," said Maria Black, president and CEO of ADP.

"We are excited to welcome the WorkForce Software team to ADP and will leverage the deep expertise across both teams to further innovate and address the many unique and wide-ranging needs of our clients."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Automatic Data Processing Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Automatic Data Processing Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Automatic Data Processing Inc. 268,80 0,60% Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid: US-Börsen schließen erneut erholt -- ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX zum Handelsende stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Donnerstag seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne verbuchte. Die US-Börsen legten am Donnerstag zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag nach unten.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen