Adtalem Global Education Announces New $300 Mln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) announced Friday that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program, which allows Adtalem to repurchase up to $300 million of its common stock through Jan. 16, 2027.

The new share repurchase program comes after the completion of the $300 million share repurchase program authorized in February 2022. Since then, the company reduced shares outstanding by 23% at an average share repurchase price of $39.85.

The company has approximately 39.3 million shares of common stock outstanding as of January 16, 2024.