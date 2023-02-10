10.02.2023 20:00:00

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to Meet with Investors at the Loop Capital Virtual Roadshow on February 23, 2023

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN; FSE: QH9), announced today that Company representatives will meet with investors at the Loop Capital Virtual Roadshow on February 23, 2023.

ADTRAN representatives will discuss company performance and current industry trends that may affect the market and ADTRAN’s business.

What: Loop Captial Roadshow
When: February 23, 2023
Where: Virtual Conference
Representatives: Mike Foliano, CFO; Uli Dopfer, Head of Accounting and Financial Planning; Steven Williams, Head of Treasury & Investor Relations

The matters discussed at this conference may include certain forward-looking statements that represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs and reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which may be beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in the sections captioned "Risk Factors,” "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of ADTRAN, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary and a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions. ADTRAN Holdings is also the largest shareholder of ADVA, a European headquartered network innovator that empowers operators to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society.

