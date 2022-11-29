ADVA named Titanium partner in Intel® Network Builders Winners’ Circle

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it has been named to the Intel® Network Builders Winners’ Circle at the highest level. ADVA was awarded Titanium status for its carrier-class Ensemble Connector NFV platform and for being an Intel partner who has demonstrated outstanding innovation and business acumen. The open and cloud-native Ensemble Connector platform gives communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises a simple and cost-efficient route to virtualization at the network edge. It provides platform security, zero-touch provisioning, access to the market’s most comprehensive library of VNFs, and support for a wide variety of third-party servers based on Intel® architecture processors and interfaces.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005704/en/

Prayson Pate, CTO, Edge Cloud, ADVA (Photo: Business Wire)

"Since becoming a software option for Intel® Select Solutions for uCPE, many more customers have discovered the power of our carrier-class Ensemble Connector running on performance-optimized servers powered by Intel®. And being named in the highest tier of these awards underlines the benefits Ensemble Connector offers as a platform for innovation at the network edge,” said Mike Heffner, GM of Edge Cloud, ADVA. "Ensemble Connector delivers the benefits of the cloud with several key advantages, including zero-touch provisioning, fully integrated workload orchestration and management, as well as platform security. With our joint solution, customers can leverage flexible service deployment and significantly reduce time to market.”

Ensemble Connector meets all on-premises network needs for CSPs and enterprises. It has embedded routing and security features and supports advanced applications at Layer 2 and 3, including LTE access and Carrier Ethernet 2.0 functionality. The solution also features zero-touch provisioning for ultimate simplicity and scale. What’s more, ADVA/Intel® customers have access to the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem, the industry’s broadest portfolio of third-party VNFs. Ensemble Connector operates on any Intel®-based white box and supports a variety of high-performance ADVA hardware platforms.

"With our involvement in Intel® Select Solutions for uCPE, CSPs and enterprises can leverage Ensemble Connector to harness an integrated and verified hardware-software solution that’s ready to deploy for the most demanding edge applications. It gives customers the tools they need to rapidly embrace new opportunities, providing an increasingly valuable competitive edge,” commented Prayson Pate, CTO of Edge Cloud, ADVA. "Being named to the inner circle of Intel’s Network Builders Program is an honor for our team. It recognizes our role as industry leaders driving the next wave of open innovation.”

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005704/en/