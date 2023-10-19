|
19.10.2023 14:00:00
Advance Auto Parts Names National Refrigerants 2023 Vendor Partner of the Year
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, presented its 2023 Vendor of the Year Awards during the company’s annual Partner Summit, held on Monday, Oct. 16, in Raleigh, N.C. During the event, Advance honored several vendors for their partnership and performance over the past year.
The 2023 Vendor Partner of the Year Award was presented to National Refrigerants, a worldwide distributor of refrigerant products. A key partner in Advance’s chemicals business, National Refrigerants worked closely with Advance’s inventory team to provide a steady supply of refrigerant products in authorized markets across the United States while helping Advance navigate state and local regulations around the selling of refrigerant products. National Refrigerants has been a trusted and reliable vendor partner for more than five years, enabling Advance to grow its business in the AC chemicals category.
"Passionate and dedicated vendor partners are a vital component of our company’s success,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce. "Their ability to consistently provide a quality product mix while collaborating on innovative strategies and solutions allows us to better serve the needs of our DIY and professional customers. On behalf of Advance, congratulations to National Refrigerants and all our award-winning vendors, and thank you to all who joined us at this year’s Partner Summit.”
Other award winners include Amalie Oil Company, which was named Advance’s Superior Availability Vendor Partner of the Year. Advance’s supplier of FRAM motor oil and lubricants, Amalie helped Advance maintain exemplary in-stock levels and growth in multiple categories, including heavy duty motor oil. Amalie’s support allowed Advance to better serve customers with a greater product choice in the light duty, heavy duty and diesel motor oil categories.
Advance awarded the Together with Speed Vendor Partner of the Year Award to ITW-Global Brands in recognition of their strategic support across multiple product categories at Advance, including wiper blades, wash and wax, body repair and performance chemicals. ITW’s team supported Advance through product innovation and marketing engagement while ensuring product availability to drive sales for Advance.
MotoRad was named the Excellence in Collaboration Vendor Partner of the Year. Over the course of the year, MotoRad consistently showcased outstanding fill rates, product technology innovation and creative solutions that include data-driven product recommendations. Their proactive problem-solving strategies boosted the overall efficiency and effectiveness of Advance’s operations, ultimately enhancing sales and customer satisfaction.
Sylvania was named the Strategic Initiative Vendor of the Year for their exceptional support of Advance’s lighting category. Sylvania’s collaboration resulted in higher fill rates and sales growth, while also reflecting Advance’s cultural beliefs through a focus on team member training and other lighting category enhancements.
Legends Marketing was named Marketing Partner of the Year for their support, advocacy and growth of Advance’s TechNet professional repair shop network. Legends Marketing elevated the authenticity of the TechNet brand through creative solutions such as their unique video series featuring TechNet shop owners in their communities. Their work on behalf of Advance and TechNet shops resulted in a sixth consecutive year of membership and sales growth.
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of July 15, 2023, Advance operated 4,790 stores and 319 Worldpac branches primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also served 1,307 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231019327594/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Advance Auto Parts Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
16.10.23
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 bewegt letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.23
|Handel in New York: So performt der S&P 500 am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.23
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 mittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier Advance Auto Parts-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Advance Auto Parts-Investment eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.23
|S&P 500-Wert Advance Auto Parts-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Advance Auto Parts-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier Advance Auto Parts-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in Advance Auto Parts bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.23
|S&P 500-Wert Advance Auto Parts-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Advance Auto Parts-Investment eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.23
|S&P 500-Titel Advance Auto Parts-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in Advance Auto Parts gekostet (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Advance Auto Parts Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Advance Auto Parts Inc.
|48,75
|0,41%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.