Advance Auto Parts Puts a Charge in American Motorists on National Battery Day With Free DieHard® Auto Batteries Giveaway and Complimentary Battery Testing Nationwide Feb. 18

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, is jump-starting motorists’ attention to the safety and reliability of their automobiles by giving away free DieHard® batteries on National Battery Day, Sunday, Feb. 18.

A new national survey by Atomik Research reveals 91 percent of American motorists say they have experienced a dead battery, but nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of motorists admit they don’t think about having their car battery checked until it’s too late.

On National Battery Day, Sunday, Feb. 18, Advance will surprise randomly selected customers with a free DieHard® battery, including those getting their current battery tested, at participating stores nationwide. As part of National Battery Day, Advance is partnering with pro football star quarterback Baker Mayfield to encourage motorists to get their car batteries tested.

"Our team of automotive experts are committed to customer care and advancing the needs of today’s motorists, such as offering complimentary curbside battery testing and installation every day, including on National Battery Day, Sunday Feb. 18,” said Junior Word, Advance’s executive vice president, U.S. stores. "Checking the performance of your car battery can prevent unfortunate and even unsafe events caused by dead batteries.”

Additional data from the national Atomik survey commissioned by Advance in January further validates the need to remind motorists to get their car batteries checked:

65 percent of motorists say they have missed or been late to something due to a dead car battery, including nearly 10 percent say they missed or were late to an important life event – such as a wedding, funeral or birth of a child

Only 2 percent of motorists indicate they have had their car battery checked before a cross-country road trip

Only 5 percent of motorists report having ever checked their car battery when there is a drop in temperature

To learn more about Advance’s car care offerings, including DieHard®, or find a store location, visit www.AdvanceAutoParts.com. DieHard® is America’s most trusted auto battery* and part of Advance’s portfolio of owned brands.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 7, 2023, Advance operated 4,785 stores and 320 Worldpac branches primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also served 1,307 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

Fleishman-Hillard, Inc. and Advance Auto Parts commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 1,004 drivers throughout the United States. The sample consists of adults who own or regularly operate a gasoline-powered vehicle — hybrid and EV drivers were excluded from the sample. The margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between January 9 and January 11, 2024.

* Based on 2021 independent survey of nationally representative sample of 1,200+ drivers.

