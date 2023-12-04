Advisor Andrea Freiman joins UBS Private Wealth Management in Miami

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Andrea Freiman, CFP®, has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor in South Florida. She joins the UBS Miami Private Wealth Management market, led by Brad Rosenberg, and will be located in the Coral Gables office. Prior to joining UBS, Andrea was a senior banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where she advised ultra high net worth families in the U.S. and Latin America for over a decade.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231204095789/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Andrea joins Integra Partners, which is led by UBS Financial Advisors Vicente Del Rio, Brian Beraha and Horacio Aguirre. This Private Wealth team joined UBS in early 2021 from J.P. Morgan Private Bank and has successfully grown their practice to oversee more than $6 billion in client assets.

"On behalf of UBS, we’re excited to welcome Andrea to the firm,” said Brad Rosenberg, Miami Market Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. "We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining the most talented financial advisors in the industry. We believe we have the strongest platform for Private Wealth Advisors in the Americas, and with our suite of ultra high net worth capabilities, advisors like Andrea can deliver the full power of UBS to clients.”

Andrea graduated from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and is a Certified Financial Planner professional. Andrea is a committee member of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and was inducted into the organization’s "40 Under 40 Outstanding Professionals.” In addition, she is involved in the Wharton Club of South Florida and University of Pennsylvania Alumni Interview Program. Andrea resides in Miami, FL with her husband and two children.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 5.5 trillion dollars of invested assets as per second quarter 2023. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231204095789/en/