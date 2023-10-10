Advisor team The Betesh Group joins UBS in New York City

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that two Financial Advisors, Morris and Irving Betesh, The Betesh Group, have joined the firm in New York City. Together, the team has more than 80 years of professional investment experience and manages $780 million in client assets for high-net-worth families, senior executives and private business owners.

"We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining the most talented financial advisors in the industry,” said Kellie Brady, Market Director at UBS. "We believe we have the strongest platform for Financial Advisors in the Americas, and with our suite of high-net-worth capabilities, advisors like Morris and Irving will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to their clients.”

Morris and Irving will be located at the firm’s 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York City office, managed by Kellie Brady. In their practice, the team focuses on providing a high standard of care, emphasizing listening and collaborating with clients to help them achieve their goals and dreams.

Morris I. Betesh joins UBS as a Financial Advisor and Portfolio Manager. Morris and his team provide customized solutions to clients including asset management, investment advice, lending advice and financial planning. Morris began his career on Wall Street in 1991, working for several years as a financial consultant and equity trader. He later held senior executive roles in the apparel industry and founded and sold a company called Dan Morris Apparel, which provides him with unique insights into the financial needs and challenges of corporate executives and entrepreneurs.

Morris is a graduate of New York University. He also holds Series 7, Series 66 FINRA registrations, as well as the ChFC®, CPFA®, and CRPC® designations. He lives in Brooklyn, New York with his family and is active in his community. In his spare time, he enjoys playing the guitar and cycling.

Irving M. Betesh joins UBS as a Financial Advisor and Portfolio Manager. Irving provides customized wealth strategies and integrated advice to individuals and families, helping them address their priorities and pursue their goals. As a Certified Financial Planner™, he takes a multi-disciplinary approach encompassing investment management, credit and lending, cash-flow analysis, higher education saving, charitable giving, as well as retirement, trust and estate planning.

Irving is a graduate of the Zicklin School of Business at the City University of New York, Baruch College, where he received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance. In addition to the CFP® certification, he holds Series 7 and Series 66 FINRA registrations, as well as Life and Health Insurance licenses. Irving lives in Brooklyn, New York and is an active member of his community. He enjoys reading, staying active, and spending time with family and friends.

