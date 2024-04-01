|
01.04.2024 13:00:00
Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 1Q 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world’s leading energy companies, will hold its quarterly earnings conference call on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT).
Conference Call Information:
Date: Friday, April 26, 2024
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT
Dial-in # (Listen-only mode): 800-401-3551
Conference ID #: 4513820
Speakers:
Mike Wirth – Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
Eimear Bonner – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Jake Spiering – General Manager, Investor Relations
To access the live webcast, visit www.chevron.com.
The meeting replay will also be available on the company website under the "Investors” section.
Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals, and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, carbon capture and offsets, hydrogen and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240401185696/en/
