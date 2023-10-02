02.10.2023 13:00:00

Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 3Q 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world’s leading energy companies, will hold its quarterly earnings conference call on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT).

Conference Call Information:
Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT
Dial-in # (Listen-only mode): 888-240-9352
Conference ID #: 9665445

Speakers:
Mike Wirth – Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Breber – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Jake Spiering – General Manager, Investor Relations

To access the live webcast, visit www.chevron.com.

The meeting replay will also be available on the company website under the "Investors” section.

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals, and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our traditional oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations, and grow new lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, hydrogen, carbon capture, offsets, and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

