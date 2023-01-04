|
04.01.2023 13:00:00
Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 4Q 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world’s leading energy companies, will hold its quarterly earnings conference call on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT).
Conference Call Information:
Date: Friday, January 27, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT
Dial-in # (Listen-only mode): 888-256-9157
Conference ID #: 8377370
Speakers:
Mike Wirth – Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Breber – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Roderick Green – General Manager, Investor Relations
To access the live webcast, visit www.chevron.com.
The meeting replay will also be available on the company website under the "Investors” section.
Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005177/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Chevron Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Chevron Corp.
|166,72
|0,24%
|Chevron Corporation Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.125 Shs
|7 296,00
|-1,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFeiertagshandel: ATX fällt zurück -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten am letzten Tag der ersten Handelswoche 2023 freundlich, rutschen Aber im Anschluss unter die Nulllinie. Die asiatischen Börsen tendieren am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.