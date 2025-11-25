AECOM to deliver HKIA Dongguan Logistics Park, setting new benchmark in logistics infrastructure and driving economic growth in the Greater Bay Area



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2025 - AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced its appointment by the Hong Kong-Dongguan Sea-Air Intermodal Transshipment Logistics Park Management (Dongguan) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK), to deliver the HKIA Dongguan Logistics Park (The Park). This strategic initiative will establish a direct link between Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) and Dongguan, a key manufacturing hub in the Chinese Mainland. By combining Hong Kong's robust air cargo ecosystem and Dongguan's export-driven manufacturing strength, this project aims to unlock new efficiencies and drive significant economic growth across the Greater Bay Area (GBA).



AECOM to deliver HKIA Dongguan Logistics Park

As the lead consultant for Phase 1 of the Park, AECOM is overseeing the design, contract and construction management of the key infrastructure, building on the team's previous end-to-end services, spanning master planning, design, and technical studies. This initial phase includes an air cargo terminal complex, a barge terminal, freight forwarder warehouses, and highly-automated facilities. A wide array of advanced digital technologies are introduced, including an intelligent guided vehicle (IGV) system and customized containers. This integrated approach sets a new benchmark for logistics infrastructure in the region.



The Park will be the world's first sea-air intermodal transshipment hub. Export cargo will be screened, palletized, and airline-approved in Dongguan to comply with Hong Kong's air cargo security requirements. Dedicated vessels will then transport the cargo directly to the airside of HKIA for onward transshipment to global destinations. Once operational, the Park is expected to handle up to one million tons of cargo annually, further strengthening HKIA's status as a leading global logistics hub.



"We are leveraging our multidisciplinary expertise and cross-regional capabilities to deliver this first-of-its-kind logistics park," said Ian Chung, Regional Chief Executive, Asia. "Featuring an innovative operational model and a state-of-the-art autonomous cargo handling system, the project sets a new benchmark for logistics infrastructure and efficiency — significantly enhancing the economic and physical connectivity between the GBA and global markets."



"Our deep understanding of the cross-border market enables us to meet client needs with precision, setting us apart in the industry," added Kelvin Law, Vice President, Strategic Planning, Urbanism+Planning, Asia. "From master planning to completion, we deliver a future-ready, one-stop solution that brings this iconic GBA project to life."



AECOM brings deep expertise in delivering complex logistics infrastructure across the GBA, with a proven track record that includes the Cainiao Smart Gateway — a cutting-edge e-commerce logistics hub at HKIA — and the Kwai Chung Cold Storage Logistics Centre, a multi-story, multi-tenant facility with integrated office and public parking. These landmark projects reinforce AECOM's position as the partner of choice in shaping the future of logistics across the GBA.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About AECOM AECOM is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients' complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of US$16.1 billion in fiscal year 2024.

