AeroVironment, Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) announced today that Catharine Merigold has decided to resign from AeroVironment’s board of directors and not stand for re-election at the company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, at which her term will end. Merigold was first appointed to the company’s board in 2015 and serves on the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee.

"We thank Catharine for her many years of dedicated service, effective governance, and timely insights. Her background in executive leadership and venture capital for high growth businesses proved invaluable as we embarked on multiple organic and inorganic growth initiatives during her tenure,” said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We appreciate her many contributions and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

