19.02.2024 20:37:00
AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call
AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) will issue financial results for the company's third quarter ended January 27 after the market closes on Monday, March 4. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Hosting the call to review results for the third quarter will be Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment’s chairman, president and chief executive officer; Kevin P. McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director of corporate development and investor relations.
Investors may access the conference call by registering via the participant registration link below up to 10 minutes prior to the start time.
Conference Call Event Details
Date: March 4, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m., ET (1:30 p.m. PT, 2:30 p.m. MT, 3:30 p.m. CT)
Participant registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2e69517f68da41c0ade849312a1992e2
Investors may also listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please access the site 15 minutes prior to the call to allow for time needed to download any necessary audio software.
Audio Replay
An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://investor.avinc.com.
ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a global leader in intelligent multi-domain robotic systems, uncrewed aircraft and ground systems, sensors, software analytics and connectivity. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Aerovironment delivers actionable intelligence so our customers can proceed with certainty. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240219210816/en/
