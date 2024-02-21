Aethlon Inks Materials Transfer Deal For Santersus' NucleoCapture And HemoNucleoCapture Devices

(RTTNews) - Medical therapeutic company Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) announced Wednesday that it entered into a Materials Transfer Agreement (MTA) with Santersus AG, a Zurich-London based, privately held therapeutic medical device company, for Santersus' NucleoCapture and HemoNucleoCapture devices.

Under the terms of the MTA, Santersus will supply Aethlon with NucleoCapture and HemoNucleoCapture devices, designed to remove Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs), which are toxic to tissues and organs and are implicated in the pathophysiology of cancer, sepsis, autoimmune diseases, such as lupus, and ischemia reperfusion injury in organ transplantation.

Aethlon will perform initial pre-clinical studies to examine the NucleoCapture and HemoNucleoCapture devices, alone, and in combination with Aethlon's Hemopurifier to assess their ability to remove important targets in samples from cancer patients, as well as from perfusates from kidneys that have undergone machine perfusion as part of the renal transplantation process.

Aethlon's Hemopurifier is a therapeutic blood filtration system designed to bind and remove harmful exosomes and life-threatening viruses from blood and other biological fluids.