AEye to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that CEO Matt Fisch will participate in the following conferences during the month of August:

JP Morgan Automotive Conference, New York, NY

Event Date: August 10th

Presentation Time: 4:30pm ET

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit, Chicago, IL

Event Date: August 29th

If you plan to be at these conferences or wish to meet with AEye, please contact aeye@finprofiles.com.

All presentations and supplemental materials will be available under the Investor Relations section of AEye’s website at https://investors.aeye.ai/news-events/events-presentations.

About AEye

AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure and logistics applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Korea and the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725014174/en/