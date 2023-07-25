|
25.07.2023 13:55:00
AEye to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that CEO Matt Fisch will participate in the following conferences during the month of August:
JP Morgan Automotive Conference, New York, NY
Event Date: August 10th
Presentation Time: 4:30pm ET
Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit, Chicago, IL
Event Date: August 29th
If you plan to be at these conferences or wish to meet with AEye, please contact aeye@finprofiles.com.
All presentations and supplemental materials will be available under the Investor Relations section of AEye’s website at https://investors.aeye.ai/news-events/events-presentations.
About AEye
AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure and logistics applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Korea and the United States.
