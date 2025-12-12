Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
12.12.2025 20:11:00
After Getting Crushed Earlier This Year, Lululemon Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock has rebounded significantly recently, rising more than 20% over the last 30 days alone. That is a notable shift after shares slid earlier this year as cooling U.S. demand and a contracting profit margin spooked investors.With fresh data from the company's latest earnings report to mull over, it's a good time to take a look at the stock to see if shares look attractive. After all, even though the stock has been on a roll over the last month, it is still down more than 45% year to date as of this writing. Maybe the stock is still oversold?There's certainly a lot to like about the business. Sure, the athletic-apparel retailer is still working through a sluggish U.S. backdrop. But its international business keeps delivering rapid growth -- especially in China. In addition, management's latest financial update also included higher full-year guidance and a larger share repurchase authorization.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!