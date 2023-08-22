AGCO Agriculture Foundation Donates $50,000 to Support Continuing Relief Efforts in Ukraine

The AGCO Agriculture Foundation ("the Foundation”), a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger through sustainable agricultural development, announced a USD 50,000 grant to the MHP-Gromadi Charitable Foundation to support its community-focused initiative to provide high-quality food – Ko-Ko – for Ukrainian babies (age 6-18 months) and canned ready-to-eat poultry meat for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Eastern and Southern regions of Ukraine.

In continued support of the Ukraine Humanitarian Aid program, the Foundation's donation to MHP-Gromadi comes at a crucial time when there is a more urgent focus on food nutrition of children and IDP groups displaced because of the war.

"Food relief assistance for children and displaced people in Ukraine remains a critical humanitarian effort towards recovery,” said Roger Batkin, Chair of the AGCO Agriculture Foundation. "Supporting the MHP-Gromadi Charitable Foundation initiative in Ukraine will mean creating access to healthy food for affected families and allowing babies to have access to nutrition needed to survive and thrive."

The Foundation donation will help the MHP-Gromadi Charitable Foundation deliver Ko-Ko to an additional 14,500 families and more than 70 tons of canned ready-to-eat poultry meat products to families in the IDPs in the Eastern and Southern regions of Ukraine.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

About AGCO Agriculture Foundation

Founded by AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) in 2018, the AGCO Agriculture Foundation is a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger. The Foundation promotes impact programs that support food security, sustainable agricultural development and build the necessary agricultural infrastructure in marginalized farming communities. The Foundation is domiciled in Vaduz, Liechtenstein and its operations are managed from Duluth, Georgia, USA. For more information, visit https://www.agcofoundation.org/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230822717422/en/