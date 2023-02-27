AGCO Donates $650,000 to Support UNICEF’s Emergency Efforts in Türkiye

AGCO Corporation, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, today announced it is donating USD 650,000 to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in direct support of its earthquake response in Türkiye. The donation will facilitate the provision of critical supplies and services to children, adolescents, and families affected by the recent earthquakes.

AGCO’s donation to UNICEF will be used to distribute relief supplies and services to those in need in Türkiye. (Photo: UNICEF)

"Our thoughts go out to our colleagues and their loved ones in Türkiye that continue to face many challenges following the devastating earthquakes,” said Eric Hansotia, AGCO chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "We greatly appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in ensuring the safety of our colleagues and their families, our Massey Ferguson dealers, and our farmers who are working to help secure the food supply. Our donation will provide needed, timely aid for those affected.”

AGCO’s donation to UNICEF will be used to distribute relief supplies and services to those in need in Türkiye. While the total number of children affected remains unclear, an estimated 5.4 million children live in the provinces impacted by the earthquakes. 2.5 million children need immediate support.

"The impact of the earthquakes on children and families has been catastrophic, leaving hundreds of thousands in a desperate situation,” says Bettina Junker, Executive Director of UNICEF Switzerland and Liechtenstein. "We are doing everything in our power to ensure that all those affected by the disaster receive the support they need." After natural disasters, UNICEF is often among the first organizations on the ground. In Türkiye, UNICEF teams are working with partners to distribute essential supplies such as critical health supplies, blankets, clothing, and safe drinking water and sanitation supplies, as well as continuing to provide safe spaces for children to play and recover from the traumatic events they have witnessed.

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

About UNICEF:

UNICEF works in the world’s toughest places to reach the most disadvantaged children and adolescents – and to protect the rights of every child, everywhere. Across 190 countries and territories, we do whatever it takes to help children survive, thrive and fulfill their potential, from early childhood through adolescence.

