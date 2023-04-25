AGCO Production Supervisor Wins Women in Manufacturing's 2023 Women MAKE Award

AGCO Corporation, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, today announced Women in Manufacturing, has named Maria Aleman, production supervisor at AGCO’s Hesston, Kansas facility, a recipient of the 2023 Women MAKE Award. This prestigious honor recognizes women leaders in the manufacturing industry and encourages them to lift up the next generation of female talent to pursue manufacturing careers.

"Maria is an outstanding professional who works diligently to make a positive difference for her co-workers and community,” said Tim Millwood, AGCO Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer. "She is a terrific role model for women in manufacturing, exemplifying AGCO’s dedication to delivering high-quality products to our farmers and ensuring ongoing employee safety and development. We are very proud of her award-winning accomplishment.”

Ms. Aleman started her AGCO career as a material handler on the production floor, then worked her way up to production supervisor. She is widely regarded as a collaborative leader and active safety champion.

"There is no doubt that the 2023 Women MAKE Awards Honorees and Emerging Leaders are immensely talented and accomplished,” said Cornerstone Building Brands President and CEO and Women MAKE Awards Chair Rose Lee. "They serve as excellent role models who are committed to inspiring and supporting women and girls of all ages. Their example is how we will create an industry that is as diverse as the communities we serve.”

Women in Manufacturing, a division of the Manufacturing Institute, celebrates women in science, technology, engineering and production careers at all levels who have made outstanding achievements in their companies and communities. The Women MAKE Awards, formerly called the STEP Ahead Awards, provides women with the tools and motivation to pay it forward and inspire the next generation. Since the program was launched in 2012, 17 AGCO women have been honored by the Manufacturing Institute for demonstrating excellence and leadership in the manufacturing industry.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

