AGCO Releases November 2023 North American Distribution Network Update

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, provided an update regarding the growth plan for its North American distribution network today. AGCO embarked on an ambitious growth plan in North America in 2022 to transform and expand its dealership network to meet growing farmer demand and ensure comprehensive access and superior customer experiences of its popular brands and services. Recent updates in its North American network include Redlund Equipment’s acquisition of Sorum Tractor Co., which is detailed below.

Redlund Equipment Acquires Sorum Tractor Co., Inc. in Alamosa, CO

Redlund Equipment acquired Sorum Tractor Co., Inc. in Alamosa, Colorado. Redlund already operates four successful Colorado dealership locations, including those in Greeley, Lamar, Sterling and Yuma, for full sales and services in eastern Colorado and surrounding areas in Kansas and Nebraska. The Alamosa location expands the company’s sales and service area into central Colorado, where it will operate under the Redlund Equipment brand while maintaining existing management and staff for seamless continuity of sales and services to customers. All Redlund locations provide growers access to AGCO’s full lineup of popular brands and equipment, including Fendt® and Massey Ferguson®.

Recent dealership news in Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, and Nebraska are also part of AGCO’s broader North American distribution strategy. Today’s announcement regarding Redlund Equipment is a key component of AGCO’s plan to deliver access to its well-known products and services to farmers across the United States and Canada.

For more information about this dealership news, go to Redlund.com.

Fendt and Massey Ferguson are registered trademarks of AGCO.

