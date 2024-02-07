AGCO to Exhibit New and Award-Winning Equipment at 2024 World Ag Expo

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, will host an expansive exhibit at the 2024 World Ag Expo in Tulare, California, on February 13-15. Headlining AGCO’s exhibit will be the North American debut of the Massey Ferguson® 3 Series Specialty tractors and a full lineup of Fendt® tractors sporting the brand’s cutting-edge technology and design.

"We’re looking forward to another great year at World Ag Expo, and we’re excited to showcase AGCO’s latest solutions,” said Joe DiPietro, Fendt VP and AGCO North America GM. "With recent additions to our product lines, including the Fendt 200 Vario and Massey Ferguson’s new 3 Series tractor, AGCO’s exhibit will feature farmer-focused tractors and hay solutions that are ideally suited for farmers in operations of all types and sizes across the U.S.”

Explore the All-New, Award-Winning Massey Ferguson 3 Series Specialty Tractor

The Massey Ferguson 3 Series Specialty tractor – a 2024 AE50 Award winner – will be unveiled to North American growers in the AGCO booth. The MF 3 Series is a compact yet powerful tractor designed for use in orchards and vineyards to help growers maximize efficiency. The tractor provides operators with superior visibility and an ergonomic cab layout for greater comfort and ease of use. Initial MF 3 Series offerings for the United States and Canada will include a combination of dimensions, horsepower settings and operator stations that will suit a wide variety of settings and operator requirements.

The 200 Vario® Series: Fendt’s Newest AE50 Award Winner

Fendt’s exhibit will feature the newest member of its tractor lineup, the 200 Vario Series. A 2024 AE50 Award winner, the 200 Vario brings all the features Fendt operators know and love to a smaller, more agile machine. With models from 94 to 114 rated horsepower and a wide array of implements, the 200 Vario can be custom-configured for the job and is ideal for operations requiring a high level of maneuverability, including orchards and vineyards.

A Wide-Ranging, Farmer-Focused Experience

AGCO’s booth will be filled with many other solutions from across Fendt’s and Massey Ferguson’s product lines, including both wheeled and track tractors from Fendt, multiple versions from Massey Ferguson’s new S Series, as well as selections of the brand’s popular compact utility equipment (CUE) line. Massey Ferguson’s acclaimed hay equipment will be well represented with the WR Series windrower and 2200 Series large square baler (both AE50 winners), as well as an 1800 Series small square baler equipped with the innovative SimplEbale™, a retrofittable electronic monitoring and control system. Fendt’s intriguing Mobile Experience Center will feature simulators for IDEAL combines and showcase the Fendt Farmer Office for offboard and onboard technology. Students can test their skills as future Ag Technicians at the Pit Stop Challenge in the Ride & Drive area, where they’ll complete routine maintenance on a tractor while our master technician judges them on accuracy and speed.

To learn more about AGCO’s innovative brands, visit AGCOcorp.com or stop by our booths at the 2024 World Ag Expo on February 13-15: Main Exhibit booth (#AGCO) and Ride & Drive spaces (#RD6 and #RD7). To learn more about our AGCO technical curriculum, AGCO NexTech schools, and scholarship opportunities go to agtechnician.com.

