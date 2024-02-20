|
20.02.2024 21:22:00
AGCO to Present at the 2024 Barclays Industrial Select Conference
AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today that it will participate in the 2024 Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The conference will include a fireside chat with Damon Audia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the "Events" section of the company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.agcocorp.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards for 12 months.
About AGCO
AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $14.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on X: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on X, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.
# # # # #
Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240220766411/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AGCO Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
05.02.24
|Ausblick: AGCO präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: AGCO präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
30.10.23
|Ausblick: AGCO vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu AGCO Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AGCO Corp.
|97,60
|-0,55%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Fed-Protokoll: ATX geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Mittwoch zu und auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Mittwoch schwächer. Die Märkte in Asien fanden zur Wochenmitte keine gemeinsame Richtung.