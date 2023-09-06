|
AGCO to Present at the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference
AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today that it will participate in the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. The conference will include a fireside chat with Damon Audia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 1:25 p.m. Pacific Time. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the "Events" section of the company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.agcocorp.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards for 12 months.
About AGCO
AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.
