AGCO to Showcase Historic Exhibits and Leading-Edge Ag Technology at 2023 Farm Progress Show

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, will exhibit award-winning equipment from across its brands at the Farm Progress Show (FPS) in Decatur, Illinois, on August 29 – 31, 2023, in booths 333 (AGCO), 219 (Fuse) and 1033 (Precision Planting). Features will include a special celebration of the Gleaner® combine’s 100th anniversary, a new sprayer to fill out the Massey Ferguson® product line, new Massey Ferguson balers, the debut of the Fendt® Momentum® expanded planter line, and farmer-focused precision ag demonstrations from Fendt, GSI® and Precision Planting®.

"AGCO’s exhibit will allow attendees to enjoy our brands’ historic legacies and to learn about the future of farming through many of the industry’s most innovative precision ag technologies,” said Joe DiPietro, general manager, AGCO NA, and VP, Fendt NA. "Award-winning machinery and solutions already reshaping agriculture and helping farmers feed the world will be on display throughout all of our booths.”

Pre-Show Media Sneak Peek on Tuesday Morning

AGCO kicks off its FPS appearance with a special sneak peek for the media on Tuesday, August 29, at 7:30 a.m. in booth 333. Journalists can interview brand leaders and product experts, get product photographs and pick up unique gifts and special merchandise. All media are invited to attend.

Gleaner Celebrates 100 Years of Farmer-Focused Innovation

Gleaner’s 2023 model year marks 100 years of farmer-focused innovation and a simple harvest experience unlike any other in the industry. From the first self-propelled combine to today’s harvester, Gleaner provides the longevity, experience and cutting-edge innovations farmers count on. To commemorate its anniversary, Gleaner will display a combine wrapped in history and a special exhibit inside the AGCO grain bin.

Massey Ferguson Launches New Sprayer and Balers

The Massey Ferguson 500R Series Sprayer maintains the brand’s promise of straightforward, dependable and accessible equipment and rounds out a full product portfolio. It provides reliable, user-friendly operation that offers growers independence when it comes to spray applications. The new sprayer fills gaps in current market options by offering the technology to increase yields without being overengineered or overpriced.

The MF 1 Series Round Baler delivers efficiency, quality and operator comfort with straightforward, proven technology and rugged dependability. The series was specially designed by Hesston® engineers to perform in challenging dry hay, stover and residue applications.

The MF 1842S Small Square Baler leverages an innovative in-line design that produces consistent, 14-by-18-inch brick-like bales. A redesigned feed channel delivers larger flakes into the bale chamber for increased capacity, and a much heavier frame and components provide greater efficiencies with fewer plunger strokes.

Fendt Exhibits Precision Ag Technology That Benefits Entire Farming Operations

Fendt’s exhibit showcases its full product line, including an expansion of the Momentum® planter line, the most agronomically advanced planter on the market, and live demonstrations of the IDEAL® combine’s Davidson Award-winning AutoDock™, a first at Farm Progress. Visitors will enjoy a fully updated Mobile Experience Center that features simulators for IDEAL combines and showcases the Fendt Farmer Office for offboard and onboard technology. There’s also a sneak peek of upcoming targeted spray technology for the Fendt Rogator®, a chance to see the all-new Fendt 200 Vario® tractor, and the opportunity to win unique gifts and merchandise.

GSI Showcases GrainVue™ and GSI Connect™

GSI’s exhibit will highlight its GrainVue grain management system, which leverages the latest digital cable technology to help farmers easily monitor and manage their stored grain to keep it in ideal condition and maintain its value. Also on display will be GSI Connect, a new app that allows farmers to remotely monitor and manage their GSI portable dryer from anywhere.

Precision Planting Highlights Cross-Platform Improvements

The Precision Planting team will be on hand in booth 1033 to help farmers discover how they can improve the precision ag capabilities of their existing brands and types of equipment. New products on exhibit will include its Clarity™ granular monitoring system, Symphony™ nozzle control with an interactive showcase of future targeted spraying products, and a full suite of products that upgrade the equipment farmers already own for improved performance, better efficiencies and greater yields.

AGCO’s Pit Stop Challenge

Middle and high school students can test their skills as future ag technicians when they compete in AGCO’s Pit Stop Challenge! Contestants will use technology and critical thinking to simulate the performance of routine maintenance on a Fendt pedal tractor, while our master technician judges them on accuracy and speed. All participants will receive a Fendt pocket-sized multi-tool, and the overall winner will receive a 32-piece tool set. For those interested in learning additional information about our AGCO technical curriculum, AGCO Advantage schools and scholarship opportunities, information can be found at agtechnician.com.

To learn more about AGCO’s innovative brands, visit AGCOcorp.com or stop by our booths at the 2023 Farm Progress Show on August 29-31: AGCO in Booth 333, Fuse in Booth 219, and Precision Planting in Booth 1033.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio, including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting®, and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

