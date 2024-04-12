Agenus Updates Phase 1 Data Of BOT/BAL Therapy In MSS Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

(RTTNews) - Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Friday announced new data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of BOT/BAL combination therapy in patients with metastatic Colorectal cancer, that is not microsatellite instability-high or MSS or deficient mismatch repair.

The updated Phase 1 data show a 71 percent overall survival or OS rate at 12 months and a 62 percent OS rate at 18 months.

In 77 patients with refractory MSS-CRC without active liver metastases, the overall response rate was 23 percent.

The Phase 2 trial has completed participant enrollment, and the company plans to discuss the interim results with the FDA. Agenus said it and is preparing to present comprehensive Phase 2 effectiveness results, highlighting response duration and the most recent Phase 1 survival data at a major medical conference in the second half of 2024.

The company plans to submit a Biologics License Application for BOT/BAL in refractory MSS CRC later this year.