|
12.04.2024 14:18:30
Agenus Updates Phase 1 Data Of BOT/BAL Therapy In MSS Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
(RTTNews) - Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Friday announced new data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of BOT/BAL combination therapy in patients with metastatic Colorectal cancer, that is not microsatellite instability-high or MSS or deficient mismatch repair.
The updated Phase 1 data show a 71 percent overall survival or OS rate at 12 months and a 62 percent OS rate at 18 months.
In 77 patients with refractory MSS-CRC without active liver metastases, the overall response rate was 23 percent.
The Phase 2 trial has completed participant enrollment, and the company plans to discuss the interim results with the FDA. Agenus said it and is preparing to present comprehensive Phase 2 effectiveness results, highlighting response duration and the most recent Phase 1 survival data at a major medical conference in the second half of 2024.
The company plans to submit a Biologics License Application for BOT/BAL in refractory MSS CRC later this year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Agenus Incmehr Nachrichten
|
10.04.24
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite beendet den Mittwochshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Agenus-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Agenus von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht zum Handelsende Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ Composite nachmittags im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite-Anleger greifen am Montagmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ Composite-Börsianer greifen zum Start des Montagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
05.04.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Start des Freitagshandels im Aufwind (finanzen.at)