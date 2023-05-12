AgeX Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. ("AgeX”; NYSE American: AGE), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics for human aging and regeneration, reported its financial and operating results for quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet Information

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $0.3 million as of March 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2023, AgeX owed Juvenescence Limited $33.6 million in principal and origination fees on account of loans extended to AgeX.

Increase in Secured Note Line of Credit

On May 9, 2023, AgeX and Juvenescence entered into a second amendment to an Amended and Restated Secured Convertible Promissory Note (the "Secured Note”) to increase the amount of the line of credit available to AgeX by $4,000,000, subject to the terms of the Secured Note and Juvenescence’s discretion to approve and fund each of AgeX’s future draws of that additional amount of credit.

First Quarter 2023 Operating Results

Revenues: Total Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $10,000 as compared with $5,000 in the same period in 2022. Revenues are entirely comprised of sales of research products including stem cell products.

Operating expenses: Operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were $2.2 million, as compared with $2.1 million for the same period in 2022.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 decreased by approximately $0.2 million to $0.2 million from $0.4 million during the same period in 2022. The net decrease was primarily attributable to reductions of $0.1 million in salaries to employees and related payroll related expenses, including noncash stock-based compensation expense, and general laboratory supplies and expenses, and $0.1 million in outside research and services allocable to research and development expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased by $0.3 million to $2.0 million as compared to $1.7 million during the same period in 2022. The net increase is attributable to increases of $0.5 million in professional fees for legal services and consulting expenses incurred in connection with due diligence and other expenses related to the possible merger between AgeX and Serina Therapeutics Inc., an Alabama corporation ("Serina”), and $0.1 million in professional fees for other non-recurring legal services. These increases were offset to some extent by a $0.2 million decrease in noncash stock-based compensation to employees, consultants and directors, and $0.1 million in patent and license maintenance related fees.

Other expense, net: Net other expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 is comprised of $1.1 million amortization of deferred debt issuance costs and other debt related expenses included in interest expense and $30,000 unrealized loss on change in fair value of warrants issued to Juvenescence in connection with borrowings under loans from Juvenescence.

Net loss attributable to AgeX: The net loss attributable to AgeX for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $3.3 million, or ($0.09) per share (basic and diluted) compared to $2.7 million, or ($0.07) per share (basic and diluted), for 2022. Increased net loss attributable to AgeX for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to 2022 is largely attributable to expenses related to the possible merger between AgeX and Serina incurred in 2023 and increased amortization of deferred debt costs on loans from Juvenescence.

Going Concern Considerations

As required under Accounting Standards Update 2014-15, Presentation of Financial Statements-Going Concern (ASC 205-40), AgeX evaluates whether conditions and/or events raise substantial doubt about its ability to meet its future financial obligations as they become due within one year after the date its financial statements are issued. Based on AgeX’s most recent projected cash flows, AgeX believes that its cash and cash equivalents and available sources of debt and equity capital including the loan facilities provided by Juvenescence to advance up to an additional $4 million to AgeX as of May 9, 2023 would not be sufficient to satisfy AgeX’s anticipated operating and other funding requirements for the twelve months following the filing of AgeX’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2023. These factors raise substantial doubt regarding the ability of AgeX to continue as a going concern.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AGE) is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to treat human diseases to increase healthspan and combat the effects of aging. AgeX’s PureStem® and UniverCyte™ manufacturing and immunotolerance technologies are designed to work together to generate highly defined, universal, allogeneic, off-the-shelf pluripotent stem cell-derived young cells of any type for application in a variety of diseases with a high unmet medical need. AgeX has two preclinical cell therapy programs: AGEX-VASC1 (vascular progenitor cells) for tissue ischemia and AGEX-BAT1 (brown fat cells) for Type II diabetes. AgeX’s revolutionary longevity platform induced tissue regeneration (iTR™) aims to unlock cellular immortality and regenerative capacity to reverse age-related changes within tissues. HyStem® is AgeX’s delivery technology to stably engraft PureStem or other cell therapies in the body. AgeX is seeking opportunities to establish licensing and collaboration arrangements around its broad IP estate and proprietary technology platforms and therapy product candidates.

AGEX THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value amounts) (unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 280 $ 645 Accounts and grants receivable, net 6 4 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,461 1,804 Total current assets 1,747 2,453 Restricted cash 50 50 Intangible assets, net 705 738 Convertible note receivable 10,029 - TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,531 $ 3,241 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,262 $ 1,034 Loans due to Juvenescence, net of debt issuance costs, current portion 20,042 7,646 Related party payables, net 144 141 Warrant liability 347 180 Insurance premium liability and other current liabilities 730 1,077 Total current liabilities 22,525 10,078 Loans due to Juvenescence, net of debt issuance costs, net of current portion 10,011 10,478 TOTAL LIABILITIES 32,536 20,556 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 5,000 shares; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized; and 37,951 and 37,949 shares issued and outstanding 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 99,589 98,994 Accumulated deficit (119,487 ) (116,210 ) Total AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. stockholders’ deficit (19,894 ) (17,212 ) Noncontrolling interest (111 ) (103 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (20,005 ) (17,315 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $ 12,531 $ 3,241

AGEX THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except par value amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 REVENUES Revenues $ 10 $ 5 Cost of sales 1 1 Gross profit 9 4 OPERATING EXPENSES Research and development 174 396 General and administrative 1,993 1,660 Total operating expenses 2,167 2,056 Loss from operations (2,158 ) (2,052 ) OTHER EXPENSE, NET: Interest expense, net (1,100 ) (571 ) Change in fair value of warrants (30 ) (87 ) Other income, net 3 3 Total other expense, net (1,127 ) (655 ) NET LOSS (3,285 ) (2,707 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 8 1 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO AGEX $ (3,277 ) $ (2,706 ) NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: BASIC AND DILUTED 37,950 37,942

AGEX THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss attributable to AgeX $ (3,277 ) $ (2,706 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (8 ) (1 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss attributable to AgeX to net cash used in operating activities: Change in fair value of warrants 30 87 Amortization of intangible assets 33 33 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,057 544 Stock-based compensation 70 239 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and grants receivable (3 ) 25 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 314 243 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 205 207 Related party payables 61 19 Insurance premium liability (353 ) (325 ) Other current liabilities 6 (1 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,865 ) (1,636 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Drawdown on loan facilities to Serina (10,000 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (10,000 ) - FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Drawdown on loan facilities from Juvenescence 11,500 1,500 Net cash provided by financing activities 11,500 1,500 NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (365 ) (136 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: At beginning of the period 695 634 At end of the period $ 330 $ 498

