AgomAb Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A421MA / ISIN: US00860C1027
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01.10.2026 13:05:51
Agomab Reports Positive STENOVA Data For Ontunisertib
(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Agomab Therapeutics (AGMB) reported positive results from the 48-week open-label extension of the Phase 2a STENOVA study evaluating ontunisertib in patients with fibrostenosing Crohn's disease.
Ontunisertib is an investigational oral, gut-restricted ALK5 inhibitor designed to target fibrosis in the gastrointestinal tract.
Through up to 60 weeks, the treatment showed a favorable safety profile, with one FSCD-related endoscopic balloon dilation and no surgeries. At Week 48, 97% of evaluable patients were in clinical remission.
Agomab plans to initiate the global Phase 2b NOV-ERA study, expected to enroll about 320 patients, in the coming months.
AGMB closed Wednesday's trade at $11.10, up 5.41%. In the pre-market trading, the stock is trading at $11.25, up 1.35%.
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