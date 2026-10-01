Agomab Reports Positive STENOVA Data For Ontunisertib

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Agomab Therapeutics (AGMB) reported positive results from the 48-week open-label extension of the Phase 2a STENOVA study evaluating ontunisertib in patients with fibrostenosing Crohn's disease.

Ontunisertib is an investigational oral, gut-restricted ALK5 inhibitor designed to target fibrosis in the gastrointestinal tract.

Through up to 60 weeks, the treatment showed a favorable safety profile, with one FSCD-related endoscopic balloon dilation and no surgeries. At Week 48, 97% of evaluable patients were in clinical remission.

Agomab plans to initiate the global Phase 2b NOV-ERA study, expected to enroll about 320 patients, in the coming months.

AGMB closed Wednesday's trade at $11.10, up 5.41%. In the pre-market trading, the stock is trading at $11.25, up 1.35%.