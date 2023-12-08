Agrivalle Partners Ginkgo Bioworks To Advance Its Biological Products

(RTTNews) - Brazilian agricultural biologicals company Agrivalle announced Friday a new partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity.

Together, the companies will collaborate on building cutting edge technologies to advance Agrivalle's biological products, including next-gen fertilizers and biocontrol agents.

Ginkgo is bringing its suite of advanced biology tools to the partnership with Agrivalle. Ginkgo will leverage its Strain Optimization Services to improve the efficacy of Agrivalle's biocontrol products.

In planned future projects, Ginkgo intends to work with Agrivalle to discover and optimize plant-compatible microbes that can provide crop nutrition, and to engineer organisms that can make compounds to specifically target certain pests.