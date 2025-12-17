Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
17.12.2025 04:36:00
AI Infrastructure: 1 Cloud Stock Poised for Explosive Growth
Investors looking for a top stock idea with long-term exposure to AI (artificial intelligence) often start with the chipmakers. But the bigger opportunity may flow to the platforms that already sit on top of the internet's most valuable attention and data.That's why Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) deserves a closer look today. The tech company is still best known for Google Search, YouTube, and its broader digital advertising franchise. Yet the more important shift for investors may be Google Cloud -- and how quickly the cloud computing segment can turn AI cloud computing demand into durable, profitable growth.Alphabet's third-quarter results showed that this shift is underway. The company's total revenue in the period rose 16% year over year to $102.3 billion. But Google Cloud revenue jumped 34% to $15.2 billion, and the segment's operating income surged 85% to $3.6 billion. Additionally, Alphabet's cloud backlog climbed 46% year over year to $155 billion, reflecting multi-year commitments as customers reserve capacity for AI workloads. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
