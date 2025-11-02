Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
02.11.2025 20:24:00
AI Needs Data Centers, and Digital Realty Trust Delivers Them
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a desirable investment right now, as companies work around the clock to bring AI-powered operations online, either to achieve efficiencies or attract new customers. UBS reports that global spending on AI is expected to be $375 billion this year and $600 billion in 2026. But there are lots of different ways to invest, as BlackRock CEO Larry Fink recently pointed out to CNBC. "Investing in AI does not just mean investing in GPUs and chips, it means investing in HVAC and IT, investing in power grids and power supplies," he said. Perhaps you've already looked at all the big names -- semiconductor stocks like Intel, Nvidia, Broadcom, and Advanced Micro Devices, or hyperscalers like Microsoft, Amazon, or Alphabet. They're all solid companies in the AI space. But if you want to take Fink's suggestion and look at AI from a different perspective, what about a real estate investment trust like Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR)?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
