AIA Hong Kong Proudly Partners with Coldplay for the Music Of The Spheres World Tour

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 September 2024 - AIA is excited to announce its partnership with Coldplay for the highly anticipated Music Of The Spheres World Tour in Hong Kong, set to take place in early April 2025 at the Kai Tak Sports Park.



Recognised as the most highly attended tour by a group of all time, Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour has been captivating audiences globally, having sold over 10 million tickets since its kickoff in March 2022.



Coldplay's live performances are renowned for their visual, emotional, and melodic impact and compelling energy. This World Tour has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, with The Times recognising it as "the greatest live music show ever".



Mr Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau

Mr. Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, "AIA is dedicated to creating memorable and delightful experiences that encourage individuals to live 'Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.' We are honoured to be in this partnership to bring extraordinary world-class musicians like Coldplay to Hong Kong. With their performance taking place at the brand-new Kai Tak Sports Park, we believe it will create a refreshing experience for all participants, appealing to both locals and tourists, supporting the mega-event economy, and benefiting Hong Kong in multifaceted ways.



"Our sponsorship of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour in Hong Kong, which serves as a role model for sustainable events, also aligns with AIA's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitment, emphasising sustainability and community well-being. By promoting sustainability through inspiring events like the Music Of The Spheres World Tour in Hong Kong, we aim to enhance the overall experience for concert-goers while contributing positively to society."



AIA Hong Kong has been playing an active role in supporting Hong Kong's mega-event economy. Besides hosting the signature AIA Carnival, AIA Hong Kong was the main sponsor of BLACKPINK's BORN PINK World Tour Hong Kong in 2023, creating priceless moments and delights for customers and the community.

