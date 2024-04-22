AIG Announces Leadership Change

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that David McElroy will retire from AIG effective May 1, 2024. Mr. McElroy has agreed with AIG to accelerate his retirement date for personal reasons and will remain available to the Company.

Mr. McElroy joined AIG in 2018 as President and CEO of Lexington Insurance Company and was CEO of General Insurance from August 2020 to December 2023 and Chairman of General Insurance since January 1, 2024.

"David McElroy joined AIG at a pivotal time as we began the multi-year effort of improving our underwriting performance and refining our risk appetite,” said Peter Zaffino, AIG Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. "Thanks to the hard work and determination of our entire team, AIG is now widely recognized as a leading global insurer by our clients, distribution partners and many stakeholders.”

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG provides insurance solutions that help businesses and individuals in approximately 190 countries and jurisdictions protect their assets and manage risks through AIG operations and network partners. For additional information, visit www.aig.com. This website with additional information about AIG has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide operations of American International Group, Inc. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240422361951/en/