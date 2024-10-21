AIG to Redeem Zero Coupon Callable Notes Due 2047

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding Zero Coupon Callable Notes Due 2047 (Common Code 168419864 / ISIN XS1684198648) (the "Notes”) on November 22, 2024 (the "Redemption Date”). On the Redemption Date, AIG will pay to the registered holders of the Notes a redemption price equal to 135.631% of the face amount of the Notes outstanding on such Redemption Date. As of October 21, 2024, $400,000,000 face amount of the Notes was outstanding.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the Notes. Holders of the Notes should refer to the notice of redemption delivered to the registered holders of the Notes by The Bank of New York Mellon, the trustee with respect to the Notes.

Certain statements in this press release, including those describing the completion of the redemption, constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only AIG’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside AIG’s control. It is possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those in the forward-looking statements are discussed throughout AIG’s periodic filings with the SEC pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

