Air Liquide Aktie

Air Liquide für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 920921 / ISIN: US0091262024

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05.10.2026 09:25:44

Air Liquide Unveils New Strategic Plan Through 2030

(RTTNews) - Air Liquide (AI.PA) unveiled BEYOND, its strategic plan through 2030. The company targets: a compound annual growth rate of 10% with +/-2% over the period in recurring net earnings per share; a recurring ROCE above 11% in 2030, and pursuing a 33% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2035 compared to 2020. In order to achieve the recurring EPS objective, the company plans: a compound annual growth rate of 5% with +/-1% over the period in sales, a margin improvement of 400 to 600 basis points over the period; and a capital allocation of over 40 billion euros over the period.

Air Liquide plans industrial investment decisions for approximately 24 billion euros over the BEYOND period. This will be dedicated to targeted investments - particularly in industrial projects backed by long-term contracts.

Air Liquide shares are trading at 175.58 euros on Euronext Paris, up 3.19%.

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Air Liquide SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-5th Sh 33,80 1,81% Air Liquide SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-5th Sh

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