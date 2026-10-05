Air Liquide Aktie
WKN: 920921 / ISIN: US0091262024
|
05.10.2026 09:25:44
Air Liquide Unveils New Strategic Plan Through 2030
(RTTNews) - Air Liquide (AI.PA) unveiled BEYOND, its strategic plan through 2030. The company targets: a compound annual growth rate of 10% with +/-2% over the period in recurring net earnings per share; a recurring ROCE above 11% in 2030, and pursuing a 33% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2035 compared to 2020. In order to achieve the recurring EPS objective, the company plans: a compound annual growth rate of 5% with +/-1% over the period in sales, a margin improvement of 400 to 600 basis points over the period; and a capital allocation of over 40 billion euros over the period.
Air Liquide plans industrial investment decisions for approximately 24 billion euros over the BEYOND period. This will be dedicated to targeted investments - particularly in industrial projects backed by long-term contracts.
Air Liquide shares are trading at 175.58 euros on Euronext Paris, up 3.19%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Air Liquide SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-5th Sh
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Air Liquide SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-5th Sh
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX volatil -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenbeginn wechselhaft. Auch der DAX kann sich am Montag für keine Richtung entscheiden. Die US-Börsen tendieren uneins. An den Börsen in Asien ging es nach oben.