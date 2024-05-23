Air Products To Significantly Expand Manufacturing And Logistics Center In Maryland Heights

(RTTNews) - Air Products (APD) said it will invest more than $70 million to expand manufacturing and logistics center in Maryland Heights, near St. Louis, Missouri. The company said the investment is driven by growing product demand in biogas and hydrogen recovery applications, as well as customer needs for the use of nitrogen for the aerospace industry and cleaner fuels for the marine industry.

The new facility is expected to be in production by the end of 2025 and include the addition of 30 positions. The expansion follows a previous $10 million investment made in 2023 to increase production capacity.