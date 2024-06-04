Air Transport Services Names Mike Berger CEO, Joe Hete Exe. Chairman

(RTTNews) - Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG), an aviation holding company, announced Tuesday the appointment of Mike Berger, who currently serves as President, as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the company's Board.

Berger succeeds Joe Hete, who currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. Hete has been appointed Executive Chairman.

Further, Jeffrey Dominick, who currently serves as a Board member, has been appointed President, succeeding Berger. The changes are effective immediately.

Randy Rademacher, Lead Independent Director, said, "Last year we were fortunate to have Joe step back into the CEO role at an important time for ATSG, and we are pleased he will continue to play a key role in guiding the company forward as Executive Chairman."

Berger joined ATSG in 2018 and was promoted to President in October 2023. Prior to that, he served as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Commercial Officer and President of the company's Airborne Global Solutions unit.

Hete has held the position of Chairman of ATSG Board since May 2020 and CEO of the company since November 2023, following his prior service as CEO of the company from October 2007 to May 2020.

Dominick is a Managing Partner of Westport, Connecticut-based private equity fund AirWheel Investments L.P. He has been a member of ATSG's Board since November 2022 and previously served on the Board from 2008 to 2012.