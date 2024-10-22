|
22.10.2024 16:00:00
Airbnb Just Released Its Bi-Annual Platform Update. Here's the Best New Feature If You're Thinking About This As an Investment.
Twice per year, travel platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) releases new products and features, once in the spring and again in the winter. Management takes a bi-annual victory lap as it celebrates all of the "upgrades." Don't get me wrong -- personally, I'm a fan of this company. But I admittedly struggle to see anything too exciting in these announcements most of the time. To me, many of the updates would go unnoticed if they weren't pointed out.However, Airbnb's 2024 Winter Release has something new that's really caught my eye. The company has introduced a co-host network, and I think it has the potential to actually move the needle for investors if things go well. Here's why.Airbnb is a marketplace business. People who own properties can rent them out to travelers on a short-term basis. This dynamic gives the marketplace two components: travelers on the demand side and hosts on the supply side.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
