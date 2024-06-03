Aixtron Acquires Production Site Near Turin

(RTTNews) - Aixtron (AIXA) has acquired a production site near Turin, in the Piedmont region of Italy.

The company said it is expanding its production capacities to be prepared for further growth.

Furthermore, the new location allows Aixtron to establish a link to the strong university and supplier ecosystem in the Piedmont region. Aixtron's current locations in Herzogenrath, Germany and Cambridge, UK will benefit from the strengthened European footprint.

"With our new production location near Turin in the Piedmont region of Italy we prepare our company for the expected market dynamics with further growth in unit shipments in the coming years. Within 2-3 years, we envision a significant share of AIXTRON volume to be shipped from this location. We were able to secure the rare opportunity to purchase an existing production facility at very attractive commercial terms, which provides almost all of the specialized operations and test infrastructure for the manufacturing of our equipment. Furthermore, we will be located in the heart of the manufacturing ecosystem of northern Italy, being close to many strong suppliers and world-class universities. We are proud to join this ecosystem and expect strong benefits for all parties, also for our exiting sites in Germany and in the UK," said Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO and President of AIXTRON SE, at a media event this Monday with representatives of the regional Italian government.