03.06.2024 16:20:08
AIXTRON expands footprint in Europe with a new production site in Italy
AIXTRON expands footprint in Europe with a new production site in Italy
Herzogenrath, June 03, 2024 – AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA) is expanding its manufacturing presence in Europe. The company announced the acquisition of a production site near Turin, in the Piedmont region of Italy. With this, the company is expanding its production capacities to be prepared for further growth. Furthermore, the new location allows AIXTRON to establish a link to the strong university and supplier ecosystem in the Piedmont region. AIXTRON’s current locations in Herzogenrath, Germany (headquarters, R&D, production) and Cambridge, UK (R&D, production) will benefit from the strengthened European footprint.
On the occasion, Adolfo Urso, National Minister for Enterprises and Made in Italy, joined the event via video to give a short greeting speech. In it, he emphasized the importance of the semiconductor industry for Italy and the region and vice versa. “With these investments announced for 2024, Italy is on its way to become one of the leading chip and semiconductor manufacturers in Europe.”
The President of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio together with the regional ministers Andrea Tronzano (Productive Activities), Elena Chiorino (training and work) and Fabrizio Ricca (Internationalization) underlined: “The investment by AIXTRON in Piedmont for a new production site comes a few weeks after the launch in Turin of the Foundation for the National Center for Artificial Intelligence, confirming how this area is attractive and offers fertile grounds for those who work in a sector that is as innovative as it is specific. An already excellent supply chain is therefore enriched and becomes increasingly competitive. AIXTRON is in fact a world-leading multinational in the field of semiconductors, a sector experiencing extraordinary growth in which Piedmont aspires to have a leading role as demonstrated by the decision to join the Alliance of European Regions for Semiconductors, a body of which we will assume the presidency in 2025."
Marco Gay, President of Confindustria Piemonte: “AIXTRON's investment confirms the attractiveness our territory, where knowledge and manufacturing know-how are integrated with the ability to grow in cutting-edge technology, drivers through which the challenges of these years can be managed. Our industrial fabric is enriched today with a new piece for an important supply chain, with concrete development possibilities.
Cooperations in research and development are particularly important in the highly innovative semiconductor industry. The Politecnico University in Turin is also known for its outstanding research and teaching in semiconductor technology.
AIXTRON press conference in Turin with representatives of the government of the Piedmont region (from right to left): Regional Minister for Productive Activities Andrea Tronzano, President of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio, AIXTRON-CEO Dr. Felix Grawert and Marco Gay, President of Confindustria Piemonte.
