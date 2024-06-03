

AIXTRON expands footprint in Europe with a new production site in Italy

Herzogenrath, June 03, 2024 – AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA) is expanding its manufacturing presence in Europe. The company announced the acquisition of a production site near Turin, in the Piedmont region of Italy. With this, the company is expanding its production capacities to be prepared for further growth. Furthermore, the new location allows AIXTRON to establish a link to the strong university and supplier ecosystem in the Piedmont region. AIXTRON’s current locations in Herzogenrath, Germany (headquarters, R&D, production) and Cambridge, UK (R&D, production) will benefit from the strengthened European footprint.



“With our new production location near Turin in the Piedmont region of Italy we prepare our company for the expected market dynamics with further growth in unit shipments in the coming years. Within 2-3 years, we envision a significant share of AIXTRON volume to be shipped from this location. We were able to secure the rare opportunity to purchase an existing production facility at very attractive commercial terms, which provides almost all of the specialized operations and test infrastructure for the manufacturing of our equipment. Furthermore, we will be located in the heart of the manufacturing ecosystem of northern Italy, being close to many strong suppliers and world-class universities. We are proud to join this ecosystem and expect strong benefits for all parties, also for our exiting sites in Germany and in the UK,” said Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO and President of AIXTRON SE, at a media event this Monday with representatives of the regional Italian government.

On the occasion, Adolfo Urso, National Minister for Enterprises and Made in Italy, joined the event via video to give a short greeting speech. In it, he emphasized the importance of the semiconductor industry for Italy and the region and vice versa. “With these investments announced for 2024, Italy is on its way to become one of the leading chip and semiconductor manufacturers in Europe.”

The President of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio together with the regional ministers Andrea Tronzano (Productive Activities), Elena Chiorino (training and work) and Fabrizio Ricca (Internationalization) underlined: “The investment by AIXTRON in Piedmont for a new production site comes a few weeks after the launch in Turin of the Foundation for the National Center for Artificial Intelligence, confirming how this area is attractive and offers fertile grounds for those who work in a sector that is as innovative as it is specific. An already excellent supply chain is therefore enriched and becomes increasingly competitive. AIXTRON is in fact a world-leading multinational in the field of semiconductors, a sector experiencing extraordinary growth in which Piedmont aspires to have a leading role as demonstrated by the decision to join the Alliance of European Regions for Semiconductors, a body of which we will assume the presidency in 2025."



The Regional Minister for Productive Activities, Andrea Tronzano, added:

“The contact with AIXTRON was born exactly one year ago during a mission together with the President Cirio in Düsseldorf to consolidate our relations with the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, with which we have many points of contact. This is an important result, achieved thanks to the work of our Attraction Team, created precisely to attract, accompany and consolidate investments in our territory. Piedmont, as also certified by the Financial Times, is confirmed as one of the most attractive European regions from a production and industrial point of view"

Marco Gay, President of Confindustria Piemonte: “AIXTRON's investment confirms the attractiveness our territory, where knowledge and manufacturing know-how are integrated with the ability to grow in cutting-edge technology, drivers through which the challenges of these years can be managed. Our industrial fabric is enriched today with a new piece for an important supply chain, with concrete development possibilities.

Cooperations in research and development are particularly important in the highly innovative semiconductor industry. The Politecnico University in Turin is also known for its outstanding research and teaching in semiconductor technology.

AIXTRON press conference in Turin with representatives of the government of the Piedmont region (from right to left): Regional Minister for Productive Activities Andrea Tronzano, President of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio, AIXTRON-CEO Dr. Felix Grawert and Marco Gay, President of Confindustria Piemonte.



