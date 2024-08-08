08.08.2024 22:03:42

Akamai Technologies Inc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $131.69 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $128.82 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $242.65 million or $1.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $979.580 million from $935.721 million last year.

Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $131.69 Mln. vs. $128.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.86 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $979.580 Mln vs. $935.721 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $998 - $1008 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $3970 - $4010

