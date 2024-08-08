|
08.08.2024 22:03:42
Akamai Technologies Inc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $131.69 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $128.82 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $242.65 million or $1.58 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $979.580 million from $935.721 million last year.
Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $131.69 Mln. vs. $128.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.86 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $979.580 Mln vs. $935.721 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $998 - $1008 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $3970 - $4010
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Akamai Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
09.08.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 schlussendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.24
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ Composite nachmittags mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.24
|NYSE-Handel: Anleger lassen S&P 500 am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Freitagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.24
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ Composite verliert zum Start des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 startet mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Ausblick: Akamai stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Akamai-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Akamai von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)