01.05.2024 15:36:45

Akari Therapeutics Appoints Samir Patel Interim CEO After CEO Rachelle Jacques Steps Down

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Akari Therapeutics, Plc (AKTX) announced Wednesday leadership changes, including the appointment of experienced life sciences entrepreneur Samir Patel as interim Chief Executive Officer.

Rachelle Jacques will step down as Akari's CEO effective today. Melissa Bradford-Klug will step down as Akari's Chief Operating Officer effective today. In connection with Jacques' departure, Akari's board of directors has appointed Patel as Interim CEO. Patel has served as a member of the Board since December 2023.

Patel is a long-time supporter and investor in Akari and brings in broad life sciences experience and a track record of multiple successful startup companies.

Patel currently serves as founder and principal of PranaBio Investments, LLC. He is also a consultant to GE Global Research, GE's innovation engine that is creating novel products and solutions across several sectors including biomanufacturing and biotechnology.

He has more than 20 years of experience in life sciences including co-founding Digital Therapeutics, LLC, and SPEC Pharma, LLC. Previously, Patel held multiple roles in Medical Affairs with Centocor, Inc.

