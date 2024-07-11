|
11.07.2024 12:31:34
Akebia Therapeutics Issues Vafseo Commercial Launch Updates - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) issued updates related to the commercial launch of Vafseo or vadadustat Tablets. Vafseo WAC has been set at $1,278 for a 30-day supply at the minimum starting dose, or approximately $15,500 per year. The company said the entire dialysis business will be a contracted business.
Akebia and CSL Vifor have entered into a termination agreement of the license agreement providing for the payment of royalties by Akebia to CSL Vifor on Vafseo U.S. net product sales. Akebia has regained full rights to sell Vafseo in the U.S. and is able to contract directly with all dialysis organizations effective immediately.
In June, Akebia submitted TDAPA application. The company expects to have HCPCS codes assigned in October 2024 and full TDAPA designation by January 1, 2025.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Akebia Therapeutics Incmehr Nachrichten
|
08.05.24
|Ausblick: Akebia Therapeutics mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.03.24
|Ausblick: Akebia Therapeutics legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Akebia Therapeutics Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Akebia Therapeutics Inc
|1,11
|-3,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Neue Rekorde an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Sitzung am Freitag auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street verbuchte Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.