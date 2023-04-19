Albany Engineered Composites to exhibit at JEC World 2023

From April 25–27, Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) will be exhibiting in Hall 6, Booth K28 at JEC World in Paris, France, the largest international composites event.

At JEC World 2023, the area called Mobility Planet reflects the dynamic changes in the future of mobility and the enormous opportunities it bears for tomorrow’s mobility ecosystems, including road transportation and aerospace. AEC has been chosen to participate in the Mobility Planet showcase and will be displaying our composite Vertical Tail Plane (VTP) fitting, which will allow a fully composite rear fuselage for commercial aircraft that offers significant weight reduction in addition to end user life cycle cost reduction with fewer maintenance and inspection costs.

AEC is a collaborative partner with innovative solutions to reduce weight, improve aircraft performance, and bring those innovations to market quickly and affordably. We have 1.5 million sq. ft. of manufacturing space at nine sites in four countries. AEC’s world-class talent, technology and focus on continuous improvement allows us to execute industry-leading on-time delivery and quality.

AEC will also be displaying other products designed and manufactured in AEC’s facilities in the U.S., Germany, France and Mexico — both our proprietary 3D woven composite technology and our other high tech composites.

About Albany Engineered Composites

AEC is a key partner on airframe programs such as the F-35, CH-53K, JASSM / LRASM, 787 and other commercial and military platforms. We are the exclusive producer of 3D woven fan blades and fan cases for the CFM International LEAP aircraft engine, the most popular commercial aircraft engine currently in production. AEC is also at the forefront of developing solutions to make hypersonic flight and sustainable aviation programs successful and scalable.

Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com/aec.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed, consumable fabrics and process belts essential for the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 facilities in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,200 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

