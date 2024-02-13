Albany Engineered Composites to exhibit at JEC World 2024

Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) will be exhibiting in Hall 6, Booth K24 at JEC World in Paris, France, the largest international composites event from March 5-7, 2024.

At JEC World 2024, Innovation Planets showcases composite innovations with unique properties and possibilities. AEC has been selected to showcase our Composite Wing Box Rib produced using our proprietary 3D woven technology in a high-rate, industrialized application for the Airbus Wing of Tomorrow program. This part achieves a significant weight savings in comparison to metallic versions of the application, which allows for improved fuel efficiency and emissions reduction. The part also achieves a single, unitized structure of out-of-plane stiffeners and flanges. AEC designed and fabricated this innovative structure using our proprietary 3DCS design suite and weaving systems that produce this complex integrated structure in a single preform and one-shot resin transfer mold process. This design allows for efficient, high-rate production necessary to meet the projected production volumes required for next-generation, single-aisle commercial aircraft, which also supports the aviation industry goal of emissions reduction.

AEC is a collaborative partner with innovative solutions to reduce weight, improve aircraft performance, including fuel efficiency, and bring those innovations to market quickly and affordably. We have 1.5 million sq. ft. of manufacturing space at nine sites in four countries. AEC’s world-class talent, technology and commitment to operational excellence allows us to execute industry-leading on-time delivery and quality.

AEC will also be displaying other state-of-the-art aerospace components and assemblies manufactured across our facilities in the U.S., Germany, France and Mexico. Our high tech products on display demonstrate AEC’s wide variety of industry leading composite processes and technologies.

Come meet our team and see our exciting capabilities.

About Albany Engineered Composites

AEC is a key partner on airframe programs such as the F-35, CH-53K, JASSM / LRASM, 787 and other commercial and military platforms. We are the exclusive producer of 3D woven fan blades and fan cases for the CFM International LEAP aircraft engine, the most popular commercial aircraft engine currently in production. AEC is also at the forefront of developing solutions to make hypersonic flight and sustainable aviation programs successful and scalable.

We partner with our customers to create innovative and sustainable solutions, Our own comprehensive sustainability strategy includes a commitment to establish near-term emissions reduction targets aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative. Additional information about the Company, including its sustainability reporting, and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com/aec.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of fabrics and process belts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 32 plants in 14 countries, employs approximately 5,600 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

