24.08.2023 22:20:00
Albany International Declares Dividend
The Board of Directors of Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company’s Common Stock. The dividend is payable October 6, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 5, 2023.
About Albany International Corp.
Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed, consumable belts essential for the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 facilities in 11 countries, employs more than 4,200 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230824665484/en/
