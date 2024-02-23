Albany International Declares Dividend

The Board of Directors of Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share on the Company’s Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable April 5, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2024.

