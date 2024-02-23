|
23.02.2024 22:20:00
Albany International Declares Dividend
The Board of Directors of Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share on the Company’s Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable April 5, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2024.
About Albany International Corp.
Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses.
- Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed, consumable belts essential for the manufacture of paper, paperboard, tissue and towel, pulp, non-wovens and a variety of other industrial applications.
- Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms.
Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 32 facilities in 14 countries, employs approximately 5,600 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN).
